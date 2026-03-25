Ektaa R Kapoor has joined forces with The Viral Fever for the upcoming folklore-driven thriller Vvan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The makers have now locked August 28, 2026, which coincides with Raksha Bandhan, as the film’s theatrical release date.

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Vvan locks August 28, 2026 release date

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with TVF, the film is directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra. The collaboration marks a notable partnership between Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF as they explore a folklore-based cinematic narrative with a large-scale visual treatment.

Prime Video acquires post-theatrical rights

The release date announcement comes shortly after Prime Video confirmed that it has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights of Vvan during its It Starts Here event. The teaser of the film was also showcased exclusively to audiences at the event, offering an early glimpse into the project’s visual tone and narrative world.

Speaking earlier about the film, Ektaa R Kapoor said, “Indian folklore has been a part of all of us. It's time we bring a state-of-the-art VFX heavy and large screen experience. Vvan going to be a whole new genre-breaker.”

Sidharth Malhotra also shared his experience of collaborating with the producer on the film. He said, “This is mine and Ekta's third project together and she has been the most passionate about Vvan. I have never had a producer who could narrate me a film from start to finish.”

Tamannaah Bhatia on collaborating with Sidharth Malhotra

Talking about the casting, Ektaa Kapoor added a light-hearted note about working with Tamannaah Bhatia, saying, “Mere dil ki tamanna poori hui!”

Tamannaah Bhatia also spoke about sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and her connection with the film’s storytelling space. She said, "Working with Sid was a long, long dream and I am very happy that I had a chance to collaborate with him. He's a really fine actor.”

She further added, “I have grown up on commercial films. Vvan is in the same zone and also has a strong soul. It also has our Indian folklore at the forefront. Its a masala film which will leave you very emotional at the end. It was something that I have been missing when I went to the theatres.”

Also Read: Teaser of Sidharth Malhotra’s most AMBITIOUS project Vvan EXCLUSIVELY shown at Prime Video’s It Starts Here event; Tamannaah Bhatia says, “A masala film which will leave you emotional”

More Pages: Vvan Box Office Collection

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