Dhurandhar The Revenge is doing record business and the way it has held strongly on Monday proves that the film will not lose its hold even in the weekdays. As a result, the team of Bhooth Bangla have begun contemplating whether they should bring the horror comedy on April 10 or whether it should be postponed by a week.”

EXCLUSIVE: Bhooth Bangla team contemplates postponing release from April 10 to April 17 due to Dhurandhar The Revenge wave

“A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The way Dhurandhar The Revenge is performing, it is clear that the craze is not going to die down anytime soon. Bhooth Bangla also looks like an exciting film. But since Dhurandhar 2 is doing historic business, there’s a strong possibility that it could perform exceptionally well even in its fourth week, which coincides with the release of Bhooth Bangla. Meanwhile, there’s no Hindi film currently scheduled for release on April 17.”

The source added, “At the same time, Dhurandhar The Revenge would have exhausted most of its business by the end of four weeks. Hence, it could also work in Bhooth Bangla’s favour to arrive on April 10, by when most people would have already seen the Ranveer Singh-starrer. Therefore, lead actor and producer Akshay Kumar and producer Ekta Kapoor are closely analyzing the situation and will take a call within the next 24 hours.”

The source continued, “If Bhooth Bangla arrives on April 10, the makers plan to release the much-awaited theatrical trailer on Friday, March 27. In case the film is pushed, the trailer will be dropped later. All eyes of the industry and trade are on Akshay and Ekta and let’s see what they decide.”

Bhooth Bangla reunites Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after almost 16 years. The horror comedy also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, late Asrani and many others.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla secures UA 16 certificate; Priyadarshan film set to deliver a family-friendly summer treat

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