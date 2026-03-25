Ayurvedic-inspired skincare brand Indē Wild has unveiled the first glimpse of its upcoming global campaign featuring actor Banita Sandhu alongside founder Diipa Büller-Khosla. The announcement was made through a social media post that teased the brand’s next launch, scheduled for March 25.

Banita Sandhu and Diipa Büller-Khosla front Inde Wild’s upcoming global “Sweet Treat” campaign

Sharing visuals from the campaign, the brand wrote, “Banita Sandhu and Diipa Büller-Khosla star as the faces of our next sweet obsession 🫦🍬 Landing tomorrow (25/03) globally.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by indē wild (@indewild)

A campaign rooted in hyper-feminine visual storytelling

Titled “Sweet Treat,” the campaign presents a stylised celebration of hyper-femininity, blending elements of the coquette aesthetic with a refined editorial sensibility. The visuals feature Banita Sandhu and Diipa Büller-Khosla styled in pearl-detailed corsetry, tiered ruffles and sheer lace against a velvet-toned backdrop that creates a soft rose-tinted visual mood.

The campaign’s styling brings together balletcore influences such as white stockings and tulle with statement pearl and gold jewellery often associated with the old money aesthetic. The combination creates a look that feels both contemporary and timeless while aligning with the brand’s premium positioning.

A key highlight of the campaign is its emphasis on skin-first glamour. Both Banita Sandhu and Diipa Büller-Khosla appear in dewy, glass skin-inspired makeup looks.

Two global South Asian voices come together

The collaboration also stands out for bringing together two prominent South Asian figures in a global beauty campaign. With Diipa Büller-Khosla already recognised as a global fashion entrepreneur and Banita Sandhu known for her cross-industry acting presence, the partnership reflects the growing visibility of South Asian representation in international beauty storytelling.

On the professional front, Banita Sandhu was last seen in Detective Sherdil alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The film premiered directly on ZEE5. The actor is yet to announce her next project.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Banita Sandhu shares her experience of learning sign language for Detective Sherdil: “We trained day and night”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.