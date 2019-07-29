Arjun Kapoor set to attend a special masterclass at IFFM 2019

Though known more for his candour and his impeccable sense of commerce, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has an unlikely guest in Arjun Kapoor. While film festivals a decade ago were restricted to independent cinema primarily, in a refreshing turn of events Kapoor will grace the festival with his presence to join panel discussion about “The Future of Cinema”.

Being a young actor navigating stardom in times of digital invasion via OTT platforms and the hawk eyes of social media, Kapoor’s masterclass will see him discuss the change of template in storytelling and how the filmmakers – producers, actors and directors as well as the crew are finding their feet through these shifting tiles. To be moderated by Rajeev Masand, Kapoor in conversation will discuss the importance of cinema, its shape-shifting forms and how he perceives the imminent changes has triggered the fabric of cinema. The hour-long event will be held at Arts Centre Melbourne on August 11th.

An ecstatic Arjun says, “The master class is about the future of cinema and I’m looking forward to exchanging notes and thoughts with the other members on the panel and with the audiences most importantly. This diverse panel of speakers, each with an incredible body of work is what Indian cinema is about today. This is my first time at the festival and I’m looking forward to meeting people from Australia that watch Indian cinema. Australia has a vibrant film and TV culture. Understanding the perspectives of people from different places is always fun. I am very happy to get this chance to speak on Indian cinema at the prestigious Indian Film Festival in Melbourne and to experience the city’s delights.”

Joining him on the dais will be Ajit Andhare of Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Gaurav Verma – Business Head of Red Chillies Entertainment and filmmaker Onir.