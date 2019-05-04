Siddharth takes a sly dig at Akshay Kumar after he clears rumors about his Canadian citizenship

Yesterday, Akshay Kumar shut all the rumors about the speculations regarding his citizenship. He took to his Twitter to post a message to clear the doubts surfacing about him holding a Canadian passport. There were a lot of faux reports surfacing on the internet as to why Akshay Kumar did not vote during the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Even though he cleared the air, turns out, it did not fare well with the famous south superstar, Siddharth.

Akshay Kumar had recently done a non-political chat with PM Narendra Modi. While there were a lot of people rooting for this conversation and hoping that right questions would be asked, it left many disappointed when all they discussed were mangoes and favorite colors. PM Modi even took a jobe at Twinkle Khanna for her political views while Akshay had no other option but to give out an embarrassing laughter. Siddharth took to his Twitter last night to take a dig at the Akshay Kumar situation and tweeted, “Hey @realDonaldTrump since you’re getting ready to be re-elected soon, might I suggest an interview with me during your elections? I have crucial questions about how you eat fruit, your sleep and work habits and also your cute personality. I have an Indian passport. DM me please.”

Take a look at his tweet and the one that Akshay Kumar posted yesterday afternoon.

Hey @realDonaldTrump since you’re getting ready to be re-elected soon, might I suggest an interview with me during your elections? I have crucial questions about how you eat fruit, your sleep and work habits and also your cute personality. I have an Indian passport. DM me please. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) May 3, 2019

We’re kind of hoping to see a reaction from Akshay after this jibe and also from the other celebs as to what they decipher of this situation. What are your views on Siddharth’s dig? Be sure to let us know. On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Good News opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif.

