Last Updated 04.05.2019 | 12:12 PM IST

Mumtaz’s daughter, Tanya Madhvani, rubbishes the rumors of her mother’s demise

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Early morning today, the Twitterati woke up to rumors of the sad demise of veteran actress, Mumtaz. While many were shocked on hearing the news, the legendary actress’s daughter, Tanya Madhvani, took to her Instagram to rubbish all the news about her death. Turns out, the actress is healthy and fit as ever and this was just another rumor that had turned viral.

Mumtaz’s daughter, Tanya Madhvani, rubbishes the rumors of her mother’s demise

In her Instagram video, Tanya said, “Hi, this is just a post to say my mother’s fine and she’s in London. Komal Nahta started some rumours and do not listen to them and she’s sending her love and kisses to you all.” This is a grave misunderstanding on his behalf and he took to his Twitter to publically apologise for the blunder. He tweeted, “Extremely sorry for posting news about Mumtaz ji’s demise. By God’s grace, she is hale and hearty. The incorrect news is gaining ground in the film trade. But to set the record straight, Mumtaz ji is absolutely fine.”

Take a look at Tanya’s post along with Nahta’s tweet.

Mumtaz was one of the most popular actresses of her time and still manages to leave us all floored with her work.

Also Read: RK Studios was sold off 6-7 months ago, reveals Randhir Kapoor

