Siddharth Pithani, the roommate of Sushant Singh Rajput was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation for questioning regarding the actor’s death case. There are a lot of aspects in the case that require explanation including the trigger that led to the actor’s unfortunate demise. Since there was no suicide note, close to three months after his death, the top agencies of the country are looking into the matter. In his recent questioning, as per the reports, Siddharth Pithani revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was indeed shaken by the death of his former manager Disha Salian.

Siddharth said that he fell ill after the news of Disha’s suicide broke out and asked him to give all the details. Sushant Singh Rajput had asked him to sleep in his room since he was not in a condition to be left alone. His sister and Siddharth were constantly there to help him out and he had even fainted. Sushant had even spoken to the firm Cornerstone that had appointed Disha Salian as his manager since Shruti Modi was injured. The incident took place the very next day that Rhea Chakraborty left and his sister Priyanka arrived to live with him.

