Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is being investigated thoroughly by the Central Bureau of Investigation, who have recently announced that there is no murder angle in the case and they will continue to probe the suicide angle. A lot of people have been summoned for questioning so far and one of them is Sandip Ssingh, who claimed to be one of the closest friends of Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the late actor’s family refuses to acknowledge knowing Sandip Ssingh. Like many others, he has also been accused of being involved in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Sandip Ssingh has now decided to file a defamation case against those making false allegations and accusations on him for being involved. His media manager took to his Twitter to announce the news and when Sandip was contacted for a comment by another portal, he said that things were in process and refused to comment anything further than that. His manager wrote, “#SandipSsingh to file a defamation case against those who are spreading rumors and are behind all the false allegations.”

More updates regarding the same are awaited.

