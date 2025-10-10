Director Siddharth Anand recently created a buzz online with a mysterious post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, leaving fans speculating about a possible announcement related to King, the much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. Currently in the shooting stage, the film has already stirred excitement thanks to leaked images and videos from the set. Now, Anand’s cryptic post has further fueled anticipation among movie lovers.

Siddharth Anand’s cryptic post has SRK fans counting down to King: ‘Tick Tock’

Siddharth Anand's Post Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

On his X account, Siddharth Anand simply wrote: “Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock.” Though brief, the post was enough to spark a wave of speculation among fans. Many interpreted it as a hint at an upcoming teaser or poster reveal for King, which features a star-studded cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and others.

Fan Reactions: Countdown to an Announcement?

The post quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section to decode its meaning. One user wrote, “Tik, tok... bang, boom... The bigger a #SRKian, the faster the heartbeat. Mine’s a stampede.” Another speculated, “Tick tock... feels like 2nd November is calling.” Several others pointed out the possible significance of the date, noting that Shah Rukh Khan's birthday falls on November 2, raising hopes for a special announcement on that day.

Another fan tried to crack the code with a theory: “2 tick 2 tock 2.11 it is. Message decoded.” Others asked the director directly if the promotional campaign for King was officially beginning.

Deepika Padukone Confirms Her Role in King

Adding to the buzz, Deepika Padukone recently shared a photo from the film’s set featuring Shah Rukh Khan, confirming her involvement in the project. She reportedly joined the team in Poland to shoot her scenes.

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Deepika Padukone, the film also stars Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan, and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. King is being positioned as an action drama, and expectations are high given the cast and crew involved.

All Eyes on November 2

While there has been no official confirmation yet, all signs seem to point toward November 2, Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, as a likely date for a teaser, poster, or announcement related to King. Until then, fans are holding their breath and closely watching every move from the film’s team. Stay tuned for more updates on King as they unfold.

