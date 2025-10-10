A legal dispute has surfaced ahead of the release of the upcoming film Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam. The daughter of the late Smt. Shah Bano Begum, Siddiqua Begum, has issued a notice to the filmmakers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), seeking to halt the movie’s release, promotion, and screenings.

Emraan Hashmi-Yami Gautam Dhar starrer Haq accused of portraying Shah Bano’s life without consent, heir seeks halt on release: Report

According to the notice, obtained by NDTV, the film allegedly portrays Shah Bano’s personal life, including private family events and social circumstances, without the consent of her legal heirs. The notice, sent by advocate Tousif Z Warsi on Siddiqua Begum’s behalf, is addressed to Haq director Suparn Verma, production partner Junglee Pictures, promoter Baweja Studios, and the CBFC.

Siddiqua Begum claims she is the lawful biological daughter and one of the surviving legal heirs of Shah Bano. She argues that the film’s conceptualisation and publicity have taken place without her or her family’s permission. The notice describes this as “unauthorised use, distortion, and commercialisation of private life events,” which it says violates Indian law.

The legal notice cites several precedents, including the Supreme Court’s 2017 judgment in Justice KS Puttaswamy (Retd.) v. Union of India, which recognises the right to privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution. It also refers to a 2003 Delhi High Court ruling in ICC Development (International) Ltd. v. Arvee Enterprises, which prevents commercial exploitation of a person’s likeness or life story without permission.

In addition, the notice warns that any depiction that could “tarnish the image, moral character, or societal perception” of Shah Bano or her family could amount to defamation. The filmmakers are also reminded of provisions under the Copyright Act, 1957, which grant moral rights to authors and their heirs. The CBFC’s guidelines, which prohibit invasion of privacy and derogatory portrayal of individuals, have also been mentioned in support of the notice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

The notice asks all parties to immediately stop releasing, promoting, or screening Haq in any format, including theatres and digital platforms, until written consent is obtained from Shah Bano’s heirs. It further requests the CBFC to withhold or revoke certification for the film until this consent is verified. The notice gives the parties seven days to comply before legal action is initiated.

The makers of Haq, during the teaser release, had described the film as “a searing and intense drama inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgment in Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case.” They have not yet responded to the legal notice.

Haq stars Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam and is set to explore the controversial and historic case that captured national attention.

Also Read: Yami Gautam Dhar expresses gratitude over love being showered on Haq teaser; says, “Thank you”

More Pages: Haq Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.