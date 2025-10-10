Deepika Padukone’s Hijab is NOT your business. Nor was her bikini.

There’s a strange obsession in this country - a woman’s wardrobe seems to invite more outrage than burning issues ever do. Every few months, the outrage machine picks a new target, and this time it’s Deepika Padukone, once again.

Deepika Padukone’s Hijab is NOT your business. Nor was her bikini.

When she wore a bikini in Pathaan, people screamed about “Indian values.” Now, because she wore an abaya and hijab in a tourism campaign for Abu Dhabi, the same voices are accusing her of being “too Islamic.” The contradiction is laughable - first she was too bold, now she’s too modest. Maybe what really bothers people isn’t what she wears, but the fact that she refuses to conform to their hypocrisy.

Let’s get this straight - what a woman wears is her right. Not a referendum for public approval.

If she wears a bikini on a beach, that’s confidence.

If she wears a hijab in a mosque, that’s respect.

If she wears a lehenga at a wedding, that’s culture.

But in every single case, it is her choice, not yours.

The trolling around the Abu Dhabi ad is not just misplaced - it’s ignorant. Deepika was filming a tourism campaign at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque, where every visitor - regardless of religion - is required to cover their head and dress modestly. It’s not about religion; it’s about cultural decorum. She didn’t “promote” anything controversial - she simply followed the same code that millions of tourists do every year.

What exactly do these critics want? Should she have walked into a mosque in a lehenga for their comfort? Or perhaps worn jeans to make them feel “modern”? This double standard reeks of insecurity - the need to police women while pretending to protect culture.

Here’s the part trolls conveniently forget: Deepika Padukone has always shown deep respect for Indian culture. There are countless images of her visiting temples in traditional attire, her hands folded in prayer. She has represented India at international platforms with dignity and grace, embodying the idea of a modern Indian woman - grounded in her roots, yet unafraid to express herself.

So, when she wears a hijab in a mosque abroad, she isn’t “changing sides” - she’s showing the same cultural empathy that defines her everywhere she goes. That’s not hypocrisy. That’s class.

But of course, empathy doesn’t trend as fast as outrage. It’s far easier to sit behind a screen and call a woman “too this” or “too that.” Because when a woman owns her freedom, it challenges the fragile egos of those who can’t stand to see her comfortable in her skin - or her choices.

If you’re still offended by what Deepika wears, the problem isn’t with her hijab, her bikini, or her lehenga.

The problem is with your mindset.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh to ‘Experience Abu Dhabi’ in the latest global campaign

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.