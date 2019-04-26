Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 26.04.2019 | 5:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Siddhant, MC Sher in Gully Boy, denies movie on his character

BySubhash K. Jha

For a few days now the more imaginative sections of the media have been harping on the return of the favourite Gully Boy character M C Sher in a sequel to Zoya Akhtar’s hit film. It would be recalled that debutant actor Siddhant Chaturvedi became an overnight sensation after the release of Gully Boy. Some critics even going as far as to say he was better in the film than Ranveer Singh. It therefore made sense for the Gully Boy helmers to construct another film that revolved around Siddhanth’s character MC Sher.

D:\Priti\2019\Apr\26

Sadly the news is as fake and untrue as many of the sensational headlines that we encounter on the entertainment portals these days. When I contacted Siddhant he denied any plans of a movie based on his character in Gully Boy.

Said Siddhant about the supposed film, “Not really happening.I would want it to happen, though.” Siddhant says he’s looking at projects closely and has locked in a few. There will be announcements from this talented young actor soon. But nothing connected to Gully Boy.

Also Read: Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi wants to meet his idol, South superstar Allu Arjun

More Pages: Gully Boy Box Office Collection , Gully Boy Movie Review

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Will Kareena Kapoor Khan romance Irrfan Khan…

Veere Di Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan…

"I think young people notoriously do not…

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel…

Couple capers! After losing a top cosmetic…

CONFIRMED! Katrina Kaif to play Akshay…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification