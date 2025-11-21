Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions have officially unveiled the first look of their upcoming romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein, and the announcement itself has become a talking point. Released through a creatively styled animated video, the reveal stands out for its fresh treatment, pastel-toned visuals and an evocative musical cue that sets the tone for what the makers describe as a modern love story with a touch of old-school warmth.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein unveils FIRST LOOK in a clutter-breaking announcement

The film, directed by Ravi Udyawar, pairs Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur — a combination that has already generated curiosity among audiences. While Siddhant continues to explore a varied range of roles, Mrunal brings her characteristic screen presence to the narrative, making their on-screen pairing one of the notable highlights of the project.

Arriving in cinemas on February 20, 2026 — just after Valentine’s week — the film is positioned as a simple and grounded love story. The first-look video emphasises this tone, using soft cityscapes, gentle colours, and an ear-pleasing tune to hint at the film’s atmosphere. Siddhant and Mrunal’s chemistry in the teaser feels natural and easy, offering a glimpse into the relatable world the film aims to portray.

One of the stronger elements of the reveal is its musical theme, which blends contemporary sensibilities with a hint of nostalgia. The track, used throughout the announcement video, signals that music will play an important role in shaping the emotional tone of the film.

Do Deewane Seher Mein is being described as a romance that aims to balance modern storytelling with classic emotional beats — a space that hasn’t been explored extensively in recent theatrical releases. With its distinctive announcement style and early reactions to the first look, the film has already carved out a space of interest ahead of its release.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga, in association with Ravi Udyawar Films, Do Deewane Seher Mein will release in theatres on February 20, 2026.

