Haiwaan, a taut, edge-of-the-seat thriller from the legendary Priyadarshan, has been making headlines as it brings together two of the greatest actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on the big screen once again after Tashan (2008).

EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan spotted shooting pivotal portion of Haiwaan in Alibaug

Saif Ali Khan was recently spotted arriving in the seaside town of Alibaug, Maharashtra, on a speedboat, sparking widespread speculation about his shooting schedule for Haiwaan. A source close to the project has now confirmed that Saif’s arrival was indeed for an important filming schedule for the Priyadarshan directorial.

The source said, “There are a few portions we are shooting with Saif in Alibaug. These sequences are crucial in building his character in the film."

Haiwaan is produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Fenn. It will be released in cinemas in 2026.

10 days ago, Bollywood Hungama reported that a crucial scene of Haiwaan was shot in Churchgate and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, both of which are located in South Mumbai. An article in Mid-Day reported that Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan shot a grand action sequence near Churchgate railway station. It was a cat-and-mouse chase sequence and included 30-40 cars and 100 junior artistes. Filming in this location went on for 5 nights and was choreographed by action director Stunt Silva.

The article carried a quote of Priyadarshan that said, “Both Saif and Akshay knew how the

sequence had to be shot and they cooperated, though Akshay is known to sleep early.”

At that time, the master filmmaker had further revealed that besides South Mumbai, they also shot in Bandra Kurla Complex and that he still has 9 days of work left with Saif.

With high-octane chases, meticulously crafted set pieces and the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan under Priyadarshan’s deft direction, Haiwaan is already shaping up as one of 2026’s most keenly awaited big-screen thrill rides.

