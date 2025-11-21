Indian superstar Ajay Devgn’s multiplex chain, Devgn Cinex (formerly known as NY Cinemas), has launched its newest state-of-the-art theatre in Ghaziabad, further accelerating the brand’s nationwide expansion. The inauguration was led by Satish Kottakota, CEO of Devgn Cinex, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering elevated cinematic experiences across India.

Ajay Devgn’s multiplex chain targets 100 new screens, begins with Ghaziabad launch

Strategically located at Ansa City Centre Mall, the Ghaziabad property introduces a premium entertainment environment featuring cutting-edge projection technology, Dolby Atmos sound, plush recliner seating, and a refined gourmet F&B menu—aimed at offering audiences in Delhi NCR a world-class movie-going experience.

Speaking about the expansion, Mr Ajay Devgn, Founder, Devgn Cinex, said: "With Devgn Cinex, our mission has always been to redefine how India experiences cinema—transforming it from just watching a film to becoming a deeply immersive and emotionally rich journey.”

Mr Satish Kottakota, CEO, Devgn Cinex, added: “Our continued expansion highlights the strength of the Devgn Cinex brand and the resurgence of theatrical entertainment in India. Every new property reinforces our promise to deliver premium, innovative, and accessible cinema experiences to audiences nationwide. We are excited to continue this growth and will be adding 100 more screens in the next two years.”

Following a successful rebranding earlier this year, Devgn Cinex is steadily expanding across key markets. With the Ghaziabad launch now complete, the brand is gearing up for its next marquee opening in Hiranandani The Walk, Thane, Maharashtra.

