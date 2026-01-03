After Pratibha Ranta, Siddhant Chaturvedi has publicly addressed swirling rumours about his casting in the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Dear Comrade. Siddhant took to social media to set expectations as fans awaited clarity on the bilingual project.

Siddhant Chaturvedi DENIES Dear Comrade Hindi remake role: “No remakes for me anymore”

For the unversed, recent reports suggested that Siddhant — fresh off his role in Dhadak 2 — and Laapataa Ladies breakout Pratibha Ranta were being considered as the lead pair for the remake of the 2019 romantic action drama originally starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. According to some accounts, leading production houses were in early talks to bring the story to Hindi audiences, spurring buzz about the casting.

Responding to the rumours in his Instagram Stories, Siddhant decisively denied involvement in the remake. “Just to clarify guys, this isn’t true,” he wrote, directly addressing the speculation. The actor also made his creative stance clear: “No remakes for me anymore, even though I’m a fan of the original film and the actors, much love and respect. Thank you.”

While distancing himself from the project, Siddhant didn’t completely rule out future collaborations with Ranta. He added with admiration, “Anyhow I’d love to collaborate with the supremely talented @pratibha_ranta on something original. Looking forward.”

Readers may recall that earlier Pratibha Ranta responded in her own Instagram story, neither confirming nor denying her involvement. Instead, she asked fans and media platforms to pause on speculation until an official announcement is made. “With due respect, I kindly request all media pages to please refrain from posting or circulating any unverified information and wait for an official announcement,” she wrote. “This has been happening with me for quite some time now, with several projects that I am not associated with, which often leads to unnecessary confusion.”

Dear Comrade, directed by Bharat Kamma, was a notable Telugu romantic action drama that connected with audiences for its emotional narrative and musical appeal upon its 2019 release. Interest in a Hindi remake intensified after reports that prominent studios had acquired rights, though no official production details or casting confirmations have yet been released.

In the meantime, Siddhant is gearing up for his next project, Do Deewane Seher Mein, co-starring Mrunal Thakur, which is slated for release around Valentine’s week in February 2026.

Also Read: Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest 2025: Siddhant Chaturvedi dedicates his award for Dhadak 2 to late Saksham Tate

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.