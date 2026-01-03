Sai Pallavi will have a promising 2026 as she’ll be seen in the highly awaited Ramayana. The VFX-heavy, star-studded film will release in cinemas on Diwali. However, this won’t be her Hindi debut. She’ll be introduced to the Hindi audience with Mere Raho, co-starring Junaid Khan. The film will finally be out in 2026. However, there’s been confusion and uncertainty in the trade about its release date.

Will Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s Mere Raho be pushed from April 24 to July due to Salman Khan-starrer Battle Of Galwan?

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Until recently, the makers had locked April 24 as the release date for Mere Raho. They felt that it would be an ideal time for the flick to hit cinemas. But now, there have been reports coming in that Mere Raho will be pushed to July 2026.”

Mid-Day recently reported about the July release of the film. The article carried a quote by a source who said, “July offers better leg room for a film like Mere Raho. It needs time, repeat value, and controlled screen density. The summer corridor allows the film to breathe without the noise that comes with the festive and holiday rush.”

Our source added, “The producer, Aamir Khan Productions, has been very secretive about the release date. It may be released on April 24, or it may not. But since the news of the July release has come to the fore, many have wondered if the film is being pushed due to Battle Of Galwan. The Salman Khan-starrer has been locked for release on April 17. May 1, meanwhile, will see Raja Shivaji and The Devil Wears Prada 2 arriving on the big screen. As a result, the makers may have thought of moving the film to a less-crowded window.”

Aamir Khan Productions’ Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos, written and acted by Vir Das, will hit the theatres on January 16. There is hope that Aamir would attach the first look teaser of Mere Raho with the prints of Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos.

About Mere Raho

Reportedly, Mere Raho is a remake of the Korean film One Day (2011). The love story was shot during the beautiful Snow Festival in the town of Sapporo, Japan and hence it promises to be a visual treat to the moviegoers. Images of Junaid and Sai in the Far East country got leaked during the Japan schedule, which took place in early 2024. The love story went on floors in December 2023 in Mumbai.

Last year, there were reports that Aamir Khan was planning to release the film on Valentine’s Day 2024. However, he decided to postpone the release after the makers of Junaid’s debut theatrical venture, Loveyapa, decided to bring the romcom on February 7. Mere Raho was then scheduled for a release on December 12 and now it’ll finally arrive in 2026.

