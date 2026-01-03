Anil Kapoor has had an illustrious career and has delivered several memorable films. One film that stands out in his filmography is Nayak (2001). The political drama didn’t work in cinemas but became a cult film later on. Fans have long demanded a sequel to Nayak and Bollywood Hungama has learned that the plan might finally materialize.

SCOOP: Anil Kapoor buys rights to his cult film Nayak; aspires to make its sequel

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Producer Deepak Mukut of Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) fame held the rights to Nayak. It is said that Anil Kapoor has bought the rights from him. He plans to hold the rights as it’s a film close to his heart. Also, he aspires to make a sequel to it. He is fully aware of the love he has garnered for the film over the years and he also is of the belief that the subject of Nayak has tremendous potential for a second part.”

We contacted Deepak Mukut to find out if he has sold the rights of Nayak to Anil Kapoor but he was unavailable for comment.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama in March 2024, Deepak Mukut told Bollywood Hungama, “I got the rights from Nayak’s producer, Mr A S Rathnam. I also have the negative rights to his other films like Tejasvini (1994), Dil Hi Dil Mein (1999), etc. It was 10 years ago that I procured these rights.”

Besides Anil Kapoor, Nayak also starred Rani Mukerji, the late Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Johny Lever, Shivaji Satam, Neena Kulkarni and others. Pooja Batra appeared in a cameo while Sushmita Sen was seen in a song. Written and directed by Shankar, it told the story of a fearless reporter who becomes the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a day. The changes he brings about in the state in 24 hours make him a national hero.

