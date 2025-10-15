Actress Shweta Tripathi was recently seen performing Aarti and Puja at the sacred Ganga Ghat in Benaras during breaks from the shoot of Mirzapur: The Film. The serene moment was a deeply emotional one for the actress, who shares a long-standing and personal bond with the holy city. Benaras has always held a special place in Shweta’s heart, it’s where she filmed her debut film Masaan, and where her spiritual and professional journeys seem to intersect.

Shweta Tripathi performs Ganga Aarti amid Mirzapur: The Film shoot: “Benaras keeps calling me back”

Reflecting on her connection with the city, Shweta shared, “Benaras… this city keeps calling me back. I’ve been coming here since the time of Masaan. My Nana studied at BHU, my mother wore a Benarasi lehenga for her wedding, in so many ways, this city is intertwined with my life. Even my trainer, Tridev Pandey, is from here. Mirzapur too has its roots in this region, and all of this makes Benaras feel like home to my heart. I love the food, the relaxed pace of life, the taste of kadak kulhad chai, and the simplicity of the people. These days, even the weather feels like it’s welcoming us with open arms.”

She further added, “The madness of Mirzapur is such that fans are constantly posting updates and pictures from our shoots across Benaras, it’s like getting live updates from our extended family! It’s not just the cast and crew anymore; the audience has become a part of our world too. Behind the scenes, there’s so much love, laughter, and beauty, it’s what keeps me motivated every single day. The family of Prime Video and Excel Entertainment has grown even bigger this time, and it truly feels like one big family now.”

With Mirzapur: The Film being one of the most awaited releases, Shweta’s emotional connection with Benaras adds a heartfelt layer to her journey, a perfect blend of nostalgia, devotion, and gratitude.

