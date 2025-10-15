comscore
EXCLUSIVE: Sonal Chauhan to star in Mirzapur: The Film, her addition is expected to add another layer to the plot

Sonal Chauhan will also be making her Punjabi film debut with Shera next year.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Jannat girl Sonal Chauhan is all set to star in the film version of the popular Prime Video series, Mirzapur. As per a source close to the development, the actress has come on board for one of the most anticipated films, promising to bring a refreshing energy and a striking arc to the film’s plot. There was buzz around Sonal’s casting in the film after she was spotted at the movie’s mahurat in August.

A source in the know told us, “Sonal Chauhan’s addition to Mirzapur adds a whole new layer to the plot, making it more exciting along with the substantial star cast. While the details are still kept under wraps, her addition promises to enhance the film’s storyline to newer levels.”

The film, which was announced last year, will mark the return of Pankaj Tripathi in his fan-favourite character Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal and Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta. It also brings Abhishek Banerjee and Jitendra Kumar under one roof. The crime thriller, backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and is expected to release soon.

Meanwhile, Sonal Chauhan is making her Punjabi film debut with Shera, co-starring Parmish Verma. Written and directed by Savio Sanddhu, Shera releases in theatres on May 15, 2026.

