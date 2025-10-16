Deepika Padukone has created history by becoming the first Indian to lend her voice to Meta AI, the virtual assistant integrated into Meta’s ecosystem, including the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, joining the list of the global lineup of voices for the AI assistant, including Hollywood celebrities Awkwafina, Judi Dench, etc. The collaboration marks a powerful intersection of technology and culture, positioning Deepika as a bridge between global innovation and Indian identity.

Deepika Padukone becomes Meta AI’s first Indian voice, joins global roster including Awkwafina, Judi Dench and more!

Meta announced that users in India will now be able to interact with Meta AI through Deepika’s voice, available in Indian English. Alongside this, the company introduced full Hindi language support and UPI Lite payments, making the experience more localised and personal. Yet, the biggest talking point remains Deepika’s voice — warm, poised, and unmistakably familiar.

Known for her global influence and grounded presence, Deepika brings authenticity and emotion to a space often dominated by synthetic tones. Her voice adds a human touch to artificial intelligence — turning digital interactions into something relatable and distinctly Indian. For millions of users, hearing Deepika guide them through tasks or respond to questions adds a sense of comfort and connection rarely found in technology.

This partnership also represents India’s growing significance in the global tech landscape. By featuring Deepika, Meta acknowledges India’s cultural power and linguistic diversity. The move goes beyond convenience — it celebrates representation and the inclusion of an Indian identity within a global product.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

For Deepika, this step expands her influence beyond cinema into the realm of digital innovation. It’s another milestone in a career defined by versatility, intelligence, and impact. With this collaboration, she becomes not just the voice of Meta AI — but the voice of a new era where technology feels a little more human, and a lot more Indian.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour work rule sparks debate: Hansal Mehta, Hema Malini, and Sharmila Tagore weigh in

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.