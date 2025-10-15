comscore
Last Updated 15.10.2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Suniel Shetty crosses 1 million followers on LinkedIn!

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Suniel Shetty has hit a significant digital milestone, crossing 1 million followers on LinkedIn. The achievement firmly establishes him as a major voice and respected figure within the corporate and startup ecosystem, admired for his authenticity and grounded perspective.

Shetty's engagement on the professional networking platform goes far beyond mere celebrity presence. Followers—including business leaders, corporates, and entrepreneurs—look to him for his candid wisdom on leadership, health, discipline, and people management, which he consistently shares from his real-life experiences. His content, often described as speaking "from the heart," reflects his unique philosophy: "Value Over Valuation. Impact Over Impressions."

The LinkedIn milestone comes amid a period of high activity and newsworthy developments for the versatile star, including protecting personality rights. In a move highlighting the growing problem of digital misuse, Shetty recently moved the Bombay High Court to seek protection of his personality rights. He is fighting the unauthorized use of his image, name, and likeness, particularly against deepfake videos and commercial use by unauthorized websites, including real estate and gambling platforms.

Fans can eagerly anticipate his return to one of his most iconic roles as Shyam in the long-awaited ensemble comedy, Hera Pheri 3, reuniting him with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. He is also set to feature in the massive ensemble action-comedy, Welcome to the Jungle.

Shetty’s most recent projects include Kesari Veer, a theatrical release, and Nadaaniyan, a direct-to-OTT release marking the debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Also Read: Suniel Shetty approaches Bombay High Court seeking protection of personality rights, cites fake photo with grandchild

