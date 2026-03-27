Actor Palak Tiwari and cricketer Abhishek Sharma have come together for a brand-new advertisement, and their collaboration is already grabbing attention online.

Palak Tiwari joins Abhishek Sharma for new Gillette campaign

The duo was recently spotted shooting for the ad, and now that it’s out, fans are loving this fresh crossover between entertainment and cricket. Bringing together two young and rising names from different fields, the campaign creates a natural buzz.

Abhishek, who has been steadily making his mark on the cricket field, teams up with Palak, who continues to stay visible with brand shoots and appearances. Their pairing feels new, youthful, and instantly engaging.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gillette India (@gilletteindia)

Palak will soon make her OTT debut with Lukkhe. This young actress has been actively building her presence across projects and collaborations.

With such collaborations becoming more common, this ad stands out as a perfect blend of two worlds cricket and entertainment coming together in a way that gets audiences talking.

Also Read: From Shruti Haasan to Kalyani Priyadarshan to Palak Tiwari: The side part comeback we’re living for

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