Actor and entrepreneur Rakul Preet Singh and producer-entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani have announced the launch of three international franchise brands in India—easyGym, 5àsec and Blenz Coffee. The announcement was made during a special launch event held in Mumbai, where the duo introduced the brands in collaboration with Invision Brands, part of the Franchise India Group.

At the event, Rakul and Jackky unveiled the brands and shared their vision of bringing globally recognised lifestyle, fitness and service concepts to the Indian market. The initiative marks another step in their entrepreneurial journey, expanding their presence beyond the entertainment industry.

Through the collaboration, the partners aim to offer global-quality consumer experiences while also creating business opportunities through a franchise-led expansion model. With the support of Invision Brands’ franchising ecosystem, the brands are expected to gradually expand across key urban markets in India.

Speaking about the venture, Jackky Bhagnani expressed enthusiasm about introducing the brands to Indian consumers. “I’m thrilled to finally bring easyGym, 5àsec and Blenz Coffee to India. These brands have achieved incredible success globally, and now it’s our turn to create something special for Indian consumers. With the right partners and a strong franchise network, we’re focused on building businesses that are sustainable, impactful, and full of opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs. I’m excited for this journey and what lies ahead,” he said.

Rakul Preet Singh also spoke about the vision behind the collaboration, emphasising the lifestyle and experiential value the brands bring. “I’m beyond excited to officially bring easyGym, 5àsec and Blenz Coffee to India. These brands represent global-quality lifestyle experiences that I believe Indian consumers will love. From fitness to coffee culture, each brand offers something unique and inspiring. This launch is just the beginning, and I’m looking forward to seeing these experiences reach more cities and create opportunities for entrepreneurs,” she said.

Gaurav Marya, Chairman of the Franchise India Group, said the collaboration aligns with the company’s goal of introducing iconic international brands to India. “As we continue building a platform that brings global brands across fitness and wellness, lifestyle services and café categories, it was important to partner with individuals who genuinely understand these spaces. Rakul and Jackky bring a strong entrepreneurial mindset and a deep personal commitment to wellness and brand building,” he said.

The partnership introduces three well-known global brands to India. easyGym, part of the UK-based easyGroup, is recognised for its modern gyms and accessible pricing model. Also entering the market is 5àsec, a French textile care and dry-cleaning brand with decades of international experience. Completing the portfolio is Blenz Coffee, a café brand from Vancouver, Canada, known for its handcrafted beverages and relaxed café culture.

According to the partners, the brands will be rolled out across major Indian cities through a franchise network, with plans to gradually expand their presence and build long-term consumer engagement in the country.

