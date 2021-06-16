Bollywood Hungama

Alia Bhatt to resume shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR on July 1 in Hyderabad

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

With film shootings going back to the resumption mode,  it is time for the A-listers to plan their schedules all over again. While many of big names are not saddled with pending assignments during the lockdown, Alia Bhatt is certainly not one of those whose date diary is empty.

Alia Bhatt to resume shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR on July 1 in Hyderabad

Alia now returns to two of her prestigious assignments. From June 20, she resumes shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. “It is just 2 days of shooting. Then, her work in Gangubai Kathiawadi is complete,” a source informs.

Alia then moves to Hyderabad for the  shooting of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. “Her shooting in Hyderabad begins from July 1. It is likely to continue for two weeks,” a source  informs.

Both of Alia Bhatt’s pending projects are being readied for release in movie theatres in the next 6 months.

