With film shootings going back to the resumption mode, it is time for the A-listers to plan their schedules all over again. While many of big names are not saddled with pending assignments during the lockdown, Alia Bhatt is certainly not one of those whose date diary is empty.

Alia now returns to two of her prestigious assignments. From June 20, she resumes shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. “It is just 2 days of shooting. Then, her work in Gangubai Kathiawadi is complete,” a source informs.

Alia then moves to Hyderabad for the shooting of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. “Her shooting in Hyderabad begins from July 1. It is likely to continue for two weeks,” a source informs.

Both of Alia Bhatt’s pending projects are being readied for release in movie theatres in the next 6 months.

Also Read: PEN Studios announces India’s biggest post-theatrical, digital, and satellite deal for SS Rajamouli’s RRR

More Pages: RRR Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.