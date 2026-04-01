The buzz around Call Me Bae Season 2 just got bigger with Shruti Haasan stepping in as the new “behen” alongside Ananya Panday. Currently shooting in Thailand, Shruti’s addition has already sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to see this fresh on-screen dynamic unfold.

Shruti Haasan joins Call Me Bae season 2 as Ananya Panday’s new “Behen” In Thailand

This unexpected pairing of Shruti Haasan and Ananya Panday has quickly caught attention online, with audiences loving the idea of their #BehenCode. The duo is being seen as a refreshing and promising combination, and fans are already rooting for their chemistry, anticipating a mix of fun, drama, and emotional depth.

Set against the vibrant and picturesque locales of Thailand, the upcoming season promises to elevate the glamour and chaos that made the first installment so popular. From stylish looks and high-energy sequences to heartfelt moments, Season 2 is expected to deliver a complete entertainment package. The signature blend of sparkle and kalesh is set to return, adding to the show’s appeal.

As Shruti continues filming overseas, curiosity is building around how this new sisterhood will shape the narrative. With international locations, a dynamic new pairing, and an engaging storyline at its core, Call Me Bae Season 2 is gearing up to be bigger, bolder, and visually spectacular.

With fans already invested in this new jodi, all eyes are now on how Shruti Haasan and Ananya Panday bring their “behen” bond to life on screen.

Also Read: Call Me Bae season 2 first look out: Shruti Haasan joins cast of Ananya Panday starrer, watch

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