The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by actor Anita Advani seeking legal recognition of her relationship with late superstar Rajesh Khanna as a marriage. Justice Sharmila Deshmukh rejected Advani’s appeal challenging an earlier order passed by a Dindoshi civil court that had dismissed her suit on technical grounds in 2017.

Bombay HC rejects Anita Advani’s claim seeking marital recognition with Rajesh Khanna

After hearing submissions from counsel representing Advani as well as lawyers appearing for Dimple Kapadia, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, the High Court declined to grant relief in the matter. “First appeal is dismissed,” the court stated. A detailed copy of the judgment is awaited.

The legal dispute forms part of a long-running series of proceedings between Advani and Kapadia following Khanna’s death in 2012. Advani had maintained that she shared a relationship with the late actor that qualified as one in the nature of marriage and sought recognition of that status through civil proceedings.

The matter is also linked to earlier litigation arising from Advani’s claim that she was evicted from Khanna’s bungalow Aashirwad after his passing.

In a separate legal development connected to the dispute, Advani had filed a criminal complaint alleging domestic violence against Kapadia along with Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna before a Magistrate court in Bandra. However, in 2015, a coordinate bench of the Bombay High Court quashed the proceedings against them.

At the time, the court held that Advani’s relationship with Rajesh Khanna did not qualify as one “in the nature of marriage” under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

The latest order marks another step in the prolonged legal battle surrounding claims related to Khanna’s personal relationship status and associated rights. Further clarity is expected once the detailed judgment becomes available.

Also Read: Anita Advani opens up about secret marriage with Rajesh Khanna; says, “He applied sindoor and said, ‘From today, you are my responsibility’”

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