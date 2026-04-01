If all had gone as planned, Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Battle Of Galwan, would have arrived in cinemas this month on April 17. However, the film was pushed ahead due to additional shoots. Last month, the film’s name was changed to Maatrubhumi. Certain units of the film have been unveiled, but they do not mention its release date. Meanwhile, fans have constantly been asking on social media when Salman Khan and the makers will announce the release date of the much-awaited film. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the makers are considering several dates, and one of them is May 15.

SCOOP: Salman Khan eyes May 15 release for Maatrubhumi

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The additional shoot is done and the film will be ready soon. Hence, the makers feel that it's better to bring out the film sooner rather than later. They are looking at several options and are seriously considering May 15.”

A source had earlier told Bollywood Hungama that the war drama is expected to release between July to October. The source replied, “That is also being considered, though most of the slots have been taken up by big-scale and significant films in that period. At one point, they wanted to get the film out on Independence Day, but that won’t be possible as Aamir Khan has taken the slot for the Sunny Deol-starrer Lahore 1947. The current plan is to ascertain if releasing Maatrubhumi on May 15 is possible. If not, they’ll bring it later.”

The source further added, “Salman and the other stakeholders are expected to take the decision soon. They are aware that theirs is probably the only biggie of 2026 which doesn’t have a release date. Salman is grateful to see his fans showing their excitement for Maatrubhumi, and he’s expected to make an official announcement soon.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and the makers are also about to finalize the distribution partner for Maatrubhumi in a few days from now.

Also Read: Viveck Vaswani opens up on not reuniting with Salman Khan post Patthar Ke Phool

More Pages: Maatrubhumi Box Office Collection

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