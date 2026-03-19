Prime Video has officially announced Season 2 of Call Me Bae, with a fresh storyline and the addition of Shruti Haasan to the cast. Headlined by Ananya Panday, the series will continue to explore the life of Bae as she navigates fame, relationships and personal challenges. The new season picks up with Bae stepping into a more prominent role as her own news show goes on air. While her professional life begins to take shape, her personal life grows increasingly complicated. The narrative introduces new tensions as Bae finds herself caught between her returning ex-husband and her boss, adding to the emotional conflict.

Call Me Bae season 2 first look out: Shruti Haasan joins cast of Ananya Panday starrer, watch

The story also hints at shifting dynamics within her close circle. The arrival of a “new sister” is expected to challenge existing friendships, creating cracks in what once seemed like a strong bond. Alongside these developments, the show promises a new mystery that will unfold over the course of the season.

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Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, Call Me Bae Season 2 is backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta. The series is directed by Collin D’Cunha, who also serves as an executive producer along with Somen Mishra. The writing team includes Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair. Returning cast members include Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur.

With the addition of Shruti Haasan and an expanded storyline, Call Me Bae Season 2 aims to build on the popularity of its first season while introducing new conflicts and character arcs.

Also Read: Lisa Mishra refuses to ‘pick a lane’ in 2026 as Call Me Bae 2 begins shoot; says “I don’t want to abandon music to act”

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