South Korean group VIXX’s member Leo has been roped in to star as the lead of a new web drama, A Happy Ending Outside the Fence (literal title).

VIXX’s Leo confirmed to make his acting debut with the upcoming web drama Happy Ending Outside the Fence

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Leo will be playing star writer Kim Jung Hyun who has a hidden secret. Happy Ending Outside the Fence will be Leo’s first web drama project. In addition to his singing career, Leo built up his acting career by starring in numerous musicals like Full House, Monte Cristo, Mata Hari, The Last Kiss, Elizabeth, Marie Antoinette and Frankenstein.

Leo debuted as a member of the South Korean group VIXX in May 2012 and began his acting career as musical theater actor in 2014 in the musical Full House. In 2015 he began his songwriting career and with VIXX member Ravi formed the group's first official sub-unit VIXX LR.

In November last year, the singer-songwriter released his single “I’m Still Here” following his discharge from the military. Last month, he also held the “2022 Leo Special Live [I’m Still Here].”

Also Read: Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young take us on an emotional rollercoaster in the first teaser of their new fantasy romance k-drama Link

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.