The 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, one of the deadliest military confrontations in decades, continues to inspire cinematic retellings. Following projects like Battle of Galwan, starring Salman Khan and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, and Rahul Roy’s LAC: Battle of Galwan, now streaming on YouTube, another film is in the works, this time focusing on the life of Vir Chakra awardee Sepoy Gurtej Singh.

Abhimanyu Dassani to lead film based on Galwan martyr Sepoy Gurtej Singh’s life

As per a report by Mid-Day, titled The Lion of Galwan (working title), the film will be produced by businessman Himalay Dassani, husband of actor Bhagyashree. Their son, actor Abhimanyu Dassani, known for Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021), is set to portray the late soldier in what promises to be an emotionally charged performance.

Speaking about the motivation behind the project, Himalay said, “It’s the life story of Sepoy Gurtej Singh. I was intrigued, so I traced his family down to his village in Mansa, Punjab, and acquired the biopic rights from his parents.”

The narrative will span three key phases of Singh’s life — his early years, the events of the night of June 15, 2020, when 20 Indian soldiers, including Singh and Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, were martyred in a hand-to-hand clash near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, and the larger strategic stance taken by the Indian government in response to the Chinese aggression.

According to Himalay, research is currently underway with two teams stationed in Chandigarh and Delhi. “We are working closely with various ministries, the Indian Army, and government bodies to ensure accuracy. The film will also depict how the defence and foreign ministries responded that night, and how our soldiers fought bare-handed in freezing temperatures.”

The makers plan to begin filming in Ladakh in early 2026, as the extreme winter conditions make shooting unfeasible before that. Himalay adds that he is currently in discussion with three potential directors, and a final choice will be made soon.

When asked about the parallel Salman Khan project on the same subject, Himalay welcomed it, saying, “It’s like the Indo-Pak wars — each battle has multiple stories and perspectives. Salman playing Colonel Santosh Babu is a great thing. There’s room for more than one film when the stories are this important.”

