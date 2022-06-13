Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor has been reportedly detained by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party on Sunday night. Siddhant, who is the son of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, was amongst the people who was suspected to have consumed drugs.

Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained by Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party

According to a report in India Today, the Bengaluru Police acted on a tip-off and reportedly raided a hotel on MG Road where the party was taking place. The police suspected few people and the samples were sent for testing. Siddhanth Kapoor's sample tested positive along with six others.

More details are awaited on Siddhanth Kapoor.

ALSO READ: This video of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor shooting a peppy romantic number in Spain goes VIRAL

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.