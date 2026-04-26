Actor Shanaya Kapoor, who made an impressive debut with Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, followed it up with yet another standout performance this year—this time in a role vastly different from her first. Teaming up with director Bejoy Nambiar for Tu Yaa Main opposite Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya earned widespread appreciation for her portrayal of influencer Avnee, with audiences particularly praising her screen presence, performance range, and crackling chemistry with Adarsh.

Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav starrer Tu Yaa Main trends in 12 countries on Netflix Top 10

One of her dialogues from the film—“Tu yedi ho gayi kya, bachi?”—has especially struck a chord online, quickly turning into a fan-favourite pop culture moment and finding its way into memes, reels, and internet conversations.

Following its theatrical run, Tu Yaa Main premiered on Netflix a few days ago and has continued to build momentum ever since. The film has been trending strongly on the platform, even reaching the No. 1 spot in India, while also charting in several international markets. Clips featuring Shanaya’s scenes have been widely shared across social media, resonating with both pop culture audiences and cinema enthusiasts alike, and drawing consistently positive reactions.

Even two weeks after its streaming debut, Tu Yaa Main remains in the Top 10 films across 12 countries, with love for the film—and especially for its lead performances—only continuing to grow.

What stands out most, however, is Shanaya Kapoor’s unconventional script journey. From the romantic intensity of Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan to the edgy, contemporary world of Tu Yaa Main, her choices reflect a willingness to experiment rather than follow a predictable launch blueprint. In an industry often driven by safe debut vehicles and formulaic career moves, Shanaya appears to be carving her own lane—breaking the launch playbook and choosing the road less travelled.

Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor shuts down age, height difference talk: “It’s not about proving anyone wrong”

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