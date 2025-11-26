Siddhanth Kapoor questioned for five hours in Rs 252-crores drug case; likely to be summoned again

Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor was questioned for nearly five hours on Tuesday by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch in connection with a high-profile Rs 252 crores drug case. Kapoor appeared at the ANC Ghatkopar Unit around 1 pm and was interrogated extensively before leaving the premises at 6 pm. During the session, police recorded a detailed 10–12-page statement from the actor.

Despite the lengthy questioning, officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch said Kapoor's statement remains incomplete, and he is expected to be summoned again for further interrogation as part of the ongoing narcotics investigation. Sources suggest Siddhanth Kapoor may have attended a party in India where drugs were reportedly consumed, prompting investigators to seek more clarity on the matter.

In addition to Kapoor, the ANC has issued a second summons to social media influencer Orry, who had skipped his initial appearance. Orry's legal representative informed the police that the influencer would not be available to attend questioning until after November 25. The probe into the Rs 252 crores mephedrone drug bust continues, with authorities pursuing all leads.

