Shraddha Kapoor to learn five dance forms for Remo D’souza’s dance film starring Varun Dhawan

Shraddha Kapoor recently came on board for Remo D’souza’s next dance film after the successful stint with ABCD 2 starring alongside Varun Dhawan. The actress is going to learn as many as five new dance forms for the film. Shraddha has even hired her trainer Praveen Nair back who had trained her for ABCD 2.

Shraddha started with prep the day she came on board. The movie will take dance to a notch higher and she wanted to ensure she does justice to it just like ABCD 2. Since the makers have specific requirements of how her body has to be to essay the role of a professional dancer and since there is rigorous dancing, she wanted to have Praveen back as he understands that very well. Shraddha had trained with Praveen for the previous film and the results were up on the screen.

Shraddha, who’s currently wrapping up Saaho shoot schedule and also shooting for portions for Nitesh Tiwari’s next Chhichhore, takes time out daily for her training and practice. The actress trains for 1.5 hours every day without any break and is doing for the dance rehearsals for 3 hours.

We have seen Shraddha spilling the magic of her dance moves on screen several times, ‘Sun Saathiya’, ‘Cham Cham’, ‘High Rated Gabru’ are chartbusters given by her where audiences have loved her dancing avatar.

On the work front, after the success of Stree, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen essaying varied characters in her upcoming films Saaho, Chhicchore, Saina Nehwal biopic and the next installment of ABCD which are set to be released in 2019.

