Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 31.01.2019 | 12:22 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi Thackeray Gully Boy Uri Sonchiriya
follow us on

SHOCKING! Shamita Shetty verbally ABUSED, driver thrashed in road rage incident

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In one of the most shocking news, Shamita Shetty, who participated in the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, ended up in a road rage incident recently. The incident took place near Viviana Mall at Thane when a biker crashed into her car around 1:30 pm on January 29, 2019. Two of his friends had accompanied the biker. The biker and his friends threatened and slapped Shamita’s driver, Darshan Sawant.

SHOCKING! Shamita Shetty verbally ABUSED, driver thrashed in road rage incident

Shamita Shetty, then, reached Rabodi Police Station in Thane and filed an FIR against the three men who are yet to be identified. The details of the biker were provided to the police by Shamita’s driver. A case has been registered under sections 279, 323, 504, 506, 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal code. The police officials revealed that vehicle has been identified and the case has been registered against the trio.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shamita Shetty was recently seen as a participant in Rohit Shetty‘s Khatron Ke Khiladi.

ALSO READ: WHOA! Shamita Shetty gets inked, albeit for a role in The Tenant

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Me Too: Vidhu Vinod Chopra REFUSES to talk…

Vikram Bhatt comes out in support of…

Me Too: Javed Akhtar and Karishma Tanna are…

After the sexual misconduct claim, Boney…

Armaan Kohli’s house RAIDED, illegal liquor…

Armaan Kohli gets bail in designer Nadia…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification