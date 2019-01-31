SHOCKING! Shamita Shetty verbally ABUSED, driver thrashed in road rage incident

In one of the most shocking news, Shamita Shetty, who participated in the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, ended up in a road rage incident recently. The incident took place near Viviana Mall at Thane when a biker crashed into her car around 1:30 pm on January 29, 2019. Two of his friends had accompanied the biker. The biker and his friends threatened and slapped Shamita’s driver, Darshan Sawant.

Shamita Shetty, then, reached Rabodi Police Station in Thane and filed an FIR against the three men who are yet to be identified. The details of the biker were provided to the police by Shamita’s driver. A case has been registered under sections 279, 323, 504, 506, 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal code. The police officials revealed that vehicle has been identified and the case has been registered against the trio.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shamita Shetty was recently seen as a participant in Rohit Shetty‘s Khatron Ke Khiladi.