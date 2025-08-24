Despite setting up a premium and verified profile, Shraddha Kapoor shared on Instagram that she cannot access it and that others cannot see it either.

Shraddha Kapoor appeals to LinkedIn after the platform blocks her account: “Want to share my entrepreneurial journey”

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor recently found herself amid an unexpected digital hiccup, as her verified LinkedIn account was suddenly blocked, prompting the actress to publicly request assistance. Despite having a premium, verified profile, Kapoor discovered that her account had been flagged as “fake,” rendering it invisible to others and hampering her ability to share professional updates.

Shraddha Kapoor appeals to LinkedIn after the platform blocks her account: “Want to share my entrepreneurial journey”

Taking to Instagram on the night of Saturday, August 23, Kapoor addressed the issue directly. In her Instagram Story, she wrote, “Dear LinkedIn @linkedin_in, I’m unable to access my own account because LinkedIn believes it’s fake. Can someone assist me? The account is set up, premium, and verified, yet no one can see it. I want to begin sharing my entrepreneurial journey, but getting the account operational has turned into a journey itself.”

The incident appears to be the result of a misunderstanding within LinkedIn’s verification or moderation system. Reports indicate that her account, though verified and set up to share her entrepreneurial ventures, was mistakenly flagged and subsequently blocked.

Shraddha’s light-hearted, humorous appeal has struck a chord with fans and followers who have rallied behind her, offering support and engagement across social media platforms. As she continues to manage this digital hurdle, Kapoor remains undeterred, eager to resume sharing her business journey and insights through the platform.

At present, there has been no official response from LinkedIn addressing her plea or clarifying the status of her account.

Also Read : From Deepika Padukone to Radhikka Madan: 5 B-town divas who dazzled in monochrome ensembles

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.