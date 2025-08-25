The Colors reality show kicked off with drama on Day 1 itself, with arguments already sparking between Kunickaa Sadanand and YouTuber Mridul Tiwari.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Revealed: From Amaal Malik to Gaurav Khanna, here’s who entered the house this season

The much-awaited Bigg Boss 19 premiered on Monday evening, August 24, with 16 diverse contestants stepping into the iconic house. Staying true to its tradition of mixing glamour, controversy, and talent, this year’s lineup features television heartthrobs, social media stars, models, actors, and even a celebrated musician.

Leading the list is Ashnoor Kaur, who recently made headlines with a nostalgic reel from Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Joining her is Gaurav Khanna, the much-loved Anuj from Anupamaa, bringing his massive TV fan base into the show. Popular faces like Basheer Ali (Kundali Bhagya) and Abhishek Bajaj (Student of The Year 2, Babli Bouncer) add more television and film charisma to the house.

The glamour quotient soars higher with models and pageant winners like Nehal Chudasama (Miss Diva Universe 2018), Tanya Mittal (pageant queen turned entrepreneur), and international model-actress Natalia Janoszek. Farhana Bhatt and Neelam Giri, a known Bhojpuri dancer-actress, also promise to keep audiences hooked with their screen presence.

From the world of digital entertainment, the lineup features dance influencer Awez Darbar and beauty influencer Nagma Mirajkar, who entered together—fanning long-standing relationship rumors. YouTube personality Mridul Tiwari, selected by audiences, also made his entry, already setting the stage for fiery exchanges. Pranit More, a well-known stand-up comedian, adds comic relief to the otherwise tense environment.

Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand, known for her work alongside Bollywood superstars including Salman Khan, brings experience and strong opinions to the show. Bollywood’s music circuit is represented by Amaal Malik, the popular singer-composer and nephew of Anu Malik, while writer-actor Zeishan Quadri (Gangs of Wasseypur) adds a cinematic edge to the lineup.

True to the Bigg Boss brand, drama erupted almost immediately. Reports suggest that Kunickaa and Mridul have already exchanged sharp words, with tensions simmering among the housemates. If insider buzz is to be believed, the makers are already planning the season’s first twist—an elimination based on the “least interesting personality,” marking a high-stakes beginning for the contestants.

With such a mix of talent, glamour, and controversy, Bigg Boss 19 promises to be a season full of fireworks, alliances, and unexpected drama.

