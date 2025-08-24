Manish Malhotra to reveal first glimpse of Gustaakh Ishq on Monday, film set for November release

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra will unveil the first glimpse of Gustaakh Ishq on Monday. Marking his debut as a film producer under Stage 5 Production, he announced the update on social media and also confirmed that the film will release in November.

A part of his note read, “Since childhood, I’ve lived with a deep Ishq for cinema. The magic of the stories, the glow of the big screen and the emotions that stay long after the credits roll.”

He added, “That love has shaped who I am, and today, it gives me the greatest joy to share a dream come true. This November, 2025, my first film as a producer, Gustaakh Ishq - Kuch Pehle Jaisa will release in theatres. A film born out of passion, poetry and a celebration of love in all it’s forms.”

Another part of it read, “This Monday, I will be sharing with you, the very first glimpse into the poetic world of Gustaakh Ishq. This journey is special, personal and truly from the heart. It has always been my Ishq since childhood…with the movies.”

With Gustaakh Ishq, Manish Malhotra shifts from fabric and couture to exploring storytelling through cinema. His debut as a producer blends poetry with love, and audiences are eager to see what the film has to offer.

