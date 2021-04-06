The rise in the number of positive cases in Mumbai has been increasing at an alarming rate. The movie shoots had begun their schedules with a limited crowd during July 2020, however, the number of the members present on the sets increased as months passed by. Currently facing the second wave of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the reports of celebrities testing positive on a daily basis have certainly left us shocked.

The shoot of Mr. Lele starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar has been put on a halt just a few days after it went on the floors. The movie was in the news for the male protagonist being changed and multiple other aspects, however, it looks like the makers will have to wait for the lead stars of the movie to recover and then resume shoot two weeks later.

As for Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, the last leg of the film has been delayed yet again. Initially, the shoot was halted because director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had tested positive, after resuming the shoot post his quarantine, a couple of days later, Alia Bhatt was tested positive and is currently under home quarantine.

Ram Setu actor Akshay Kumar was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. However, the actor has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure. Along with Akshay Kumar, almost 45 other crew members have tested positive for COVID-19 on the sets of Ram Setu. While he had recently wrapped his stint in Madh Island with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, he was to begin the shoot in Film City. The makers have however decided to keep the set erect until they resume shooting after the quarantine period ends.

