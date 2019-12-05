Shoojit Sircar has never held himself back from saying what is necessary. The man is known to give quality content to Indian cinema and is one of the most respectable filmmakers of the country. Being one of the few ones who do not mince their words, Shoojit Sircar’s latest tweet takes a much-needed dig at Bollywood.

He posted a tweet asking Bollywood to get their ethics in check. It read, “Bollywood pahle hum to sudhar jaye… phir gyaan de duniya ko… naitikta( morality) per gyan ya protest zaroor karein lekin sath me pahle apna filmy ethics chk karo..pahle hum apne duality ko sudhare..”

While it is unclear as to which person or movie, in particular, he is calling out, the fans couldn’t stop praising him for his words.

Bollywood pahle hum to sudhar jaye… phir gyaan de duniya ko… naitikta( morality) per gyan ya protest zaroor karein lekin sath me pahle apna filmy ethics chk karo..pahle hum apne duality ko sudhare.. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) December 4, 2019

Shoojit Sircar’s next is titled Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

