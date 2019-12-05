Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are among Karan Johar’s closest friends in the film industry. While Ranveer has repeatedly worked with Karan Johar, Deepika did the successful Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani in 2013 with Karan’s Dharma Productions.

Since then they have been trying to find the right script to reunite. It’s finally happening! Yes, Deepika is doing a film to be produced by Karan Johar. It will be directed by Shakun Batra who directed Kapoor & Sons for Karan.

While full details of the Deepika Padukone – Karan Johar collaboration are yet to be known what I do know is that the film will be a heroine-centric subject with Deepika playing a character that has not been attempted before in our cinema.

Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boys is also likely to be in this Deepika starrer which goes on the floors in mid-2020.