Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.12.2019 | 3:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pagalpanti
follow us on

Scoop: Karan Johar signs Deepika Padukone again

BySubhash K. Jha

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are among Karan Johar’s closest friends in the film industry. While Ranveer has repeatedly worked with Karan Johar, Deepika did the successful Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani in 2013 with Karan’s Dharma Productions.

Scoop Karan Johar signs Deepika Padukone again

Since then they have been trying to find the right script to reunite. It’s finally happening! Yes, Deepika is doing a film to be produced by Karan Johar. It will be directed by Shakun Batra who directed Kapoor & Sons for Karan.

While full details of the Deepika Padukone – Karan Johar collaboration are yet to be known what I do know is that the film will be a heroine-centric subject with Deepika playing a character that has not been attempted before in our cinema.

Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boys is also likely to be in this Deepika starrer which goes on the floors in mid-2020.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor – Deepika Padukone to reunite

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sonakshi Sinha says she would feel odd…

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker says Arjun…

Asha Parekh opens up about her love for…

Akshay Kumar reveals why he works with new…

Anushka Sharma’s latest campaign on Twitter…

Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification