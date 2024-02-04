comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Black FINALLY makes OTT debut after 19 years of release: When and where to watch Amitabh Bachchan-Rani Mukerji starrer

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Black FINALLY makes OTT debut after 19 years of release: When and where to watch Amitabh Bachchan-Rani Mukerji starrer

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Black is now streaming on OTT.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The wait is over for fans of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's acclaimed film Black (2005). This poignant story of a teacher and his deaf-blind student, brought to life by the powerful performances of Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, has finally landed on a streaming platform. Just days after the trailer for Bhansali's upcoming OTT debut Heeramandi dropped, Black has made its much-anticipated arrival on Netflix.

Sharing the news on his Instagram, Bachchan wrote, "It's been 19 years since Black released, and today we're celebrating its first ever digital release on Netflix! Debraj and Michelle's journey has been an inspiration to all of us, and we hope it instils you with strength and compassion."

Black tells the tale of Debraj Sahai (Amitabh Bachchan), a teacher who dedicates his life to educating Michelle McNally (Rani Mukerji), a young woman trapped in a world of silence and darkness due to being deaf and blind. The film, inspired by the life of Helen Keller, depicts their remarkable journey as Debraj patiently breaks down the communication barriers and ignites the spark of learning in Michelle.

Bhansali's masterful direction crafts a visually stunning and emotionally charged experience. The film delves into themes of human connection, perseverance, and the power of education, leaving a lasting impact on viewers. Black garnered critical acclaim and numerous awards, including three National Film Awards, solidifying its place as a modern Indian cinematic gem.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan to light up Kalyan Jewellers’ 250th showroom launch in Ayodhya

