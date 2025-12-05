Nandamuri Balakrishna’s highly awaited Akhanda 2 has hit a massive hurdle just hours before its big release, leaving fans and trade in complete shock. The Boyapati Sreenu directorial, pitched as a grand, larger-scale sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda (2021), was slated to arrive in cinemas worldwide on December 5, 2025, with paid premieres on December 4. Instead, the film is now indefinitely postponed, with no new release date in sight.

It became clear on December 4 itself that things were not fine, as there was confusion over theatre bookings and showcasing. By evening, paid premieres were officially called off, and even overseas KDMs reportedly did not go through, forcing distributors to pull shows at the last minute. This led to frustration and disappointment for Balakrishna’s followers.

Soon after, the production house 14 Reels Plus broke its silence on social media, confirming that Akhanda 2 would not release as scheduled, citing “unavoidable circumstances” and calling it a “painful moment” for the team. The makers added that they have been working tirelessly to resolve the issue at the earliest and apologized to audiences eagerly awaiting the film. They also made it clear that the new release date will be finalised only after financial hurdles are cleared, effectively confirming that the delay is not a routine postponement but a serious setback.

With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances. This is a painful moment for us, and we truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film. We are working… — 14 Reels Plus (@14ReelsPlus) December 4, 2025

Reportedly, the makers faced a legal battle. As per The Economic Times, the Madras High Court recently passed an order restraining the release of Akhanda 2 after Eros International Media Limited approached the court. Eros holds an arbitral award of around Rs 28 crore against 14 Reels Entertainment Pvt Ltd, a group entity linked to the producers. The company argued that releasing the film under the banner 14 Reels Plus LLP could be seen as an attempt to sidestep these financial obligations. A division bench therefore, issued an injunction barring any theatrical, streaming, or commercial release of the film until further orders.

With the court’s injunction in place and financial disputes unresolved, Akhanda 2 is effectively stuck in limbo. For the industry, the halt comes as a surprise given the strong buzz, Balakrishna’s massive fanbase, and the sequel’s positioning as a major tentpole title. For fans, the wait for the return of the powerful Akhanda avatar just got longer, with all eyes now on how quickly the producers and stakeholders can untangle the legal and monetary knots and bring the film back on track.

