Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has expanded his enviable automobile collection with the addition of the ultra-luxurious Lexus LM350h 4-Seater Ultra Luxury, one of the most premium MPVs currently available in India. According to registration details accessed yesterday, the actor’s latest set of wheels carries an eye-watering price tag ranging between Rs.2.69 crore and Rs.3 crore, depending on the customisation and on-road additions.

Vicky Kaushal buys Rs 3 crore Lexus LM350h Ultra Luxury MPV

The Lexus LM350h has quickly emerged as a favourite among India’s elite, thanks to its unparalleled comfort, hybrid efficiency, and limousine-like cabin experience. Vicky Kaushal’s newly acquired 4-seater model stands out for its lounge-style rear compartment, complete with plush recliner seats, a massive 48-inch HD display, premium sound insulation, and a host of comfort-focused amenities designed to create a “first-class in motion” experience.

The LM350h is powered by Lexus’ advanced 2.5-litre hybrid petrol engine, paired with an electric motor for smooth and silent cruising. The Ultra Luxury variant prioritises comfort, offering features such as a powered partition, climate-controlled seating, soft-close doors, and adaptive suspension, making it one of the most sophisticated MPVs on Indian roads.

Vicky Kaushal, known for his love for high-performance and premium cars, has added yet another standout vehicle to his growing garage. The actor, who has been busy with film commitments and new projects, was reportedly keen on upgrading to a vehicle that offers both luxury and practicality for long hours of travel between shoots, events, and family commitments.

With its registration completed yesterday, the Lexus LM350h 4S Ultra Luxury becomes one of the most expensive and exclusive vehicles owned by the star, further strengthening his status as one of Bollywood’s most stylish automobile enthusiasts.

