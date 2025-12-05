Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol marked a memorable moment on December 4, 2025, by unveiling a bronze statue of their legendary characters Raj and Simran from the 1995 classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) at London’s famed Leicester Square.

Despite cold, rainy weather, the pair captivated the gathered audience and media, recreating the film’s iconic pose with radiant smiles. Shah Rukh Khan looked sharp in a black suit, while Kajol radiated grace in a mint-green saree.

The new bronze statue is the first ever dedicated to an Indian film at Leicester Square, placing DDLJ alongside global cinematic icons like those from Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, Paddington, Singin’ in the Rain, and heroic figures like Batman and Wonder Woman. The statue captures the film’s signature pose — a moment the duo lovingly recreated during the ceremony.

Reflecting on the anniversary, Shah Rukh Khan said, “DDLJ was made with a pure heart. We wanted to tell a story about love — how it can bridge barriers and how the world would be a better place if it had a lot more love in it — and I think this is why DDLJ has had a lasting impact for over 30 years now! Personally, DDLJ is part of my identity, and it is humbling to see the film, and Kajol and me, receiving so much love since it was released.”

He added, “I am thankful to the people of the United Kingdom and the Heart of London Business Alliance for celebrating DDLJ and immortalising us with such a gesture. Seeing DDLJ become the first Indian film to be honoured in the iconic Scenes in the Square trail is an emotional moment and has brought back so many memories. I feel immense pride knowing the film has been embraced around the world, and I want to share this moment with the entire cast and crew of DDLJ, my friend and director Aditya Chopra, and the Yash Raj Films family. This is a moment I will never forget!”

He also shared a heartfelt post on X, writing, “Bade bade deshon mein, aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain, Senorita!”

Kajol too expressed her gratitude: “It’s incredible to see Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continue to receive so much love, even 30 years later. Watching the statue being unveiled in London felt like reliving a piece of our history - a story that has truly travelled across generations.”

She further added, “Seeing it find its rightful place in Leicester Square, a location of such enormous significance to DDLJ, makes this moment even more special. For the film to be honoured in this way in the UK - the first Indian film to receive such recognition - is something that will forever stay in the hearts and minds of all DDLJ fans across the world. I'm grateful to everyone who continues to keep our film in their hearts after all these years.”

The statue now joins the “Scenes in the Square” trail a tribute to global film heritage and stands as a tribute to DDLJ’s enduring legacy, resonating with fans around the world decades after its release.

