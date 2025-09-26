Less than a week is left for the release of Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. And this one is no unusual clash. As expected, fights over show sharing have begun in full force. But this time, exhibitors are left shocked with the demands put forward by the team of Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1.

A trade source said, “AA Films, the distributors of Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 have sent a mail to exhibitors, regarding their requirement of the shows. They have demanded that all shows in single-screens and 12 shows in two screen cinemas. The latter also amounts to all shows; they mention the same clearly in the mail to avoid any confusion. Shockingly, they have also asked for 18 shows in three-screen multiplexes, which, in other words, also amounts to each and every show. They are well aware that a film like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is releasing alongside their flick. Yet, they have asked for such a showcasing.”

The source continued, “It’s common for distributors to demand 100% showcasing in single-screen and two-screens. But as far as we remember, this is a rare instance where a distributor has asked for all shows in a three-screen cinema.”

Many exhibitors have expressed reservations about this arrangement. An exhibitor, on condition of anonymity, told Bollywood Hungama, “I don’t agree with this unreasonable demand. We understand that Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 is a highly anticipated film. But then, even Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also looks like a fun entertainer, which will attract family audiences and youth. Hence, I’d like to play that film as well. We hope the makers of Kantara understand our dilemma and find a solution.”

The mail from AA Films further states that they demand 21 shows of Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 in four-screen theatres, 27 shows in five-screen cinemas, 30 shows in six-screen multiplexes, 36 shows in seven-screen multiplexes, 42 shows in eight-screen multiplexes, 48 shows in nine-screen plexes and a whopping 54 shows in 10-screen theatres.

Further, they have also asked for 100% shows in IMAX properties. This means that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle will end its glorious run in IMAX on October 1.

