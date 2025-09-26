comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Deepika Padukone joins Nykaa as global brand ambassador

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Deepika Padukone joins Nykaa as global brand ambassador

en Bollywood News Deepika Padukone joins Nykaa as global brand ambassador
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Nykaa, one of India’s leading beauty and lifestyle platforms, has announced Deepika Padukone as its new global brand ambassador. The partnership begins with a fresh campaign carrying a simple yet relatable message — beauty doesn’t need an occasion.

The campaign film, titled “Sirf Bahar Jaane Ke Liye Kaun Tayar Hota Hai? Tum Hi Ho Nykaa!”, features Deepika in a playful avatar, encouraging women to see beauty as an everyday form of self-expression rather than something reserved for special events.

Over the last decade, Nykaa has grown from an e-commerce venture to a household name, offering a wide range of global and homegrown brands while creating immersive shopping experiences for its 45 million customers. In Deepika, the company sees a face that reflects its ethos of authenticity and individuality.

Speaking on the association, Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, Nykaa Beauty, said, “We are proud to welcome Deepika Padukone to the Nykaa family. Her authenticity and versatility perfectly complement our vision of leading the transformation of beauty in India and beyond.”

Deepika, who has balanced her Bollywood journey with international recognition at events like Cannes and the Met Gala, echoed that sentiment. “Beauty for me has never been about the spotlight alone – it has always been about the everyday rituals and practicing them with consistency. Nykaa understands this better than anyone,” she said.

 

As the brand’s ambassador, Deepika will front its flagship initiatives including the Pink Friday Sale, Nykaaland, and the Nykaa Best in Beauty Awards.

Also Read: After Kalki 2 ouster, Deepika Padukone promised full support from Shah Rukh Khan

