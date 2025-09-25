Salman Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, has often found himself at the centre of industry debates, but his colleagues and co-stars frequently vouch for his generosity both on and off screen. Recently, actor Ranvir Shorey, who shared screen space with Salman in Ek Tha Tiger and its sequel Tiger 3, spoke highly of the superstar, rejecting filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap’s claims that Salman and his family are “vindictive.”

Ranvir Shorey shuts down claims of Salman Khan being vindictive: “He’s a very generous human being”

In a candid interview, Shorey was asked about Kashyap’s past remarks, where the Dabangg director had accused the Khan family of being harmful to his career. Without mincing words, Shorey distanced himself from that opinion. “Ye woh unka koi personal grudge hoga, mera to kaafi accha hai. He’s very generous human being, generous co-actor. Unki family, Salim sahab ki mai bahot izzat karta hoon, unke jo dono bhai hai unko bhi mai bahot pasand karta hoon, they’re gentlemen. Main to nahi, unka koi personal hoga, aur, mai ye nahi keh raha hoon ki kisi ka kisi ke saath personal nahi hona chahiye, mera bhi kai logon ke saath personal hai, but mai ittefaq nahi rakhta (“That must be his personal grudge. My experience with Salman has been very good — he’s a generous human being, a generous co-actor. I deeply respect Salim saab, and I really like both his brothers as well — they’re gentlemen. Maybe Abhinav has a personal issue, and I’m not saying people can’t have personal differences. Even I have them with some people. But in this case, I don’t agree with him),” he explained.

By praising Salman’s generosity and integrity, Shorey not only refuted Kashyap’s allegations but also underlined the positive equation he personally shares with the Khan family. He made it clear that while personal conflicts are common in the industry, they do not define everyone’s experience.

Interestingly, Salman himself had once backed Abhinav Kashyap by giving him the directorial reins of Dabangg (2010), the film that catapulted Kashyap into fame and remains one of Bollywood’s most successful franchises. Despite that, the filmmaker has often spoken out against Salman, leaving many confused about his stance.

Shorey’s remarks, however, add another perspective to the conversation. For him, Salman is not just a superstar but also a “generous co-actor” who uplifts those around him. His comments echo what many insiders have long maintained — that Salman Khan’s reputation as someone who helps others quietly is as significant as his stardom.

With Shorey’s testimony, the debate around Salman’s industry image gains yet another layer, but for his co-stars, the verdict seems unanimous: generosity defines him more than anything else.

