The makers of Laikey Laikaa, starring Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma, have unveiled the first official asset from the film — a striking poster that offers an early glimpse into the project’s mood and visual language. While the film was announced in June 2025, details around its storyline and characters have largely been kept under wraps.

The newly released poster does not reveal the faces of the lead actors, choosing instead to rely on symbolism and texture to set the tone. It features two individuals standing opposite each other, their shoes touching on a narrow ledge against a distressed, graffiti-marked wall. The imagery immediately suggests intimacy, tension, and conflict, hinting at a relationship-driven narrative that may not follow a conventional romantic path.

At the centre of the poster is the film’s title, Laikey Laikaa, written in bold, graffiti-style lettering over a heart motif that appears cracked and stained. The visual treatment — chipped paint, splashes of red, and a rough urban backdrop — points towards a story that could explore love in a raw, unfiltered setting rather than a polished or idealised version of romance.

The poster also confirms that Laikey Laikaa is slated for a Summer 2026 theatrical release, positioning it as a future offering rather than an immediate one.

Laikey Laikaa marks another significant step for Rasha Thadani, who continues to build her presence in the industry, while Abhay Verma, known for his nuanced performances, joins her as the male lead. Since its announcement last year, the project has maintained a low profile, with the makers opting to reveal information gradually.

